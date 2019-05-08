Canada
May 8, 2019 8:05 pm

Man arrested after possible human skull discovered in Parc-Extension building

By Web producer  Global News

Montreal police investigate after possible skull found in basement of residential building in Parc-Extension. Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

File/Global News
A A

Montreal police are investigating after a possible human skull was discovered in the basement of a four-unit residential building on Wiseman Avenue near St-Roch Street in Parc-Extension.

A 911 call reporting the discovery was logged at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Bones found in St-Henri basement are human remains, pathologists say

Story continues below

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said a security perimeter was established and a pathologist was called in to assist investigators.

“He confirmed the bones could be human,” she said, adding that more tests were required to rule that the find is not the replica of a skull.

Results are expected in a few days.

READ MORE: Baby remains discovered in Westmount home likely hidden pregnancy from 1940s, coroner says

Meanwhile, Dubuc said a 69-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening and that he was being held for questioning.

If the results prove conclusive, the man could face charges of indignity to a body.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bones found
human skull
Montreal Police
Parc-Extension
Possible skull
skull bones
SPVM
Wiseman Avenue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.