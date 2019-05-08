Man arrested after possible human skull discovered in Parc-Extension building

Montreal police are investigating after a possible human skull was discovered in the basement of a four-unit residential building on Wiseman Avenue near St-Roch Street in Parc-Extension.

A 911 call reporting the discovery was logged at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Bones found in St-Henri basement are human remains, pathologists say

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said a security perimeter was established and a pathologist was called in to assist investigators.

“He confirmed the bones could be human,” she said, adding that more tests were required to rule that the find is not the replica of a skull.

Results are expected in a few days.

READ MORE: Baby remains discovered in Westmount home likely hidden pregnancy from 1940s, coroner says

Meanwhile, Dubuc said a 69-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening and that he was being held for questioning.

If the results prove conclusive, the man could face charges of indignity to a body.