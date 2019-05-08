Man charged with sexually assaulting woman who has developmental challenges: Ottawa police

A 22-year-old Ottawa man has been accused of twice sexually assaulting a woman with development challenges in a store washroom in the city’s south end on Monday evening, Ottawa police say.

Police allege that the man approached a woman in her 20s while she was waiting for a bus and told her they already knew each other. The two spoke briefly and then walked to a nearby store in the 2200 block of Riverside Drive, according to police.

In the shop’s washroom, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and took her cellphone when she tried to use it, police said in a news release on Wednesday. Police allege he assaulted the woman a second time before she could call for help.

Ottawa police compared the woman’s “developmental capacity” to that of an eight-year-old child.

The alleged assaults occurred between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the statement from police.

Police identified the accused as Joshua Raymond. He now faces charges, including two counts of sexual assault and one count of mischief, according to police.

Raymond was scheduled to appear in court today.