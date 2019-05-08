In wake of otter-pocalypse, koi to return to Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Gardens

More than six months after a hungry otter devastated the koi population of Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Gardens, the surviving fish are set to return.

The Vancouver Park Board is planning a koi release Thursday morning to re-stock the pond at the popular park.

The otter, which took up residence in the garden for about two weeks in November, ate 11 of the gardens’ 14 koi, including a prized 50-year-old fish named Madonna.

Three adult and 344 juvenile fish were scooped from the pond and taken to the Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping.

The Park Board says some of the juveniles have already been returned to the pond, along with donated adult koi from the Nitobe Memorial Garden at UBC.

The board also says it has modified the garden’s entrance and exit points to help prevent otters from getting inside in the future.

The otter saga captivated Vancouver, prompting the creation of a satirical Twitter account, and dividing the public on social media between #TeamKoi and #TeamOtter.