Man accused of Penticton shooting spree makes court appearance

A former City of Penticton engineer accused of murdering four of his ex-wife’s neighbours appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

John Brittain, 68, is facing four murder charges.

Susan and Barry Wonch, Darlene Knippelberg and Rudi Winter were killed in a mid-April shooting spree.

Family members of the victims were sitting in the courtroom’s front row for Brittain’s appearance and told Global News, “We want him to see our faces.”

Brittan appeared via video link from the Okanagan Correctional Centre, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit.

The case was scheduled for an arraignment hearing but was adjourned to May 29 when Brittain is again expected to appear via video link.

All four of the victims are registered owners of properties on Cornwall Drive, where Brittain’s ex-wife also has property.

Three of the shootings are alleged to have occurred at homes on Cornwall Drive, while Winter was shot while pruning a bush at a friend’s home near Heales Avenue and Lakeview Street in downtown Penticton.

Brittain turned himself into police at the Penticton RCMP detachment.

An ex-bylaw enforcement official with the city of Penticton said Brittain’s ex-wife had made dozens of complaints to city hall about her neighbours in recent years.

Police haven’t commented on the theory of a neighbour dispute and said they are investigating a potential motive.

