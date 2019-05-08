Crime
May 8, 2019 12:52 pm

Police searching for male suspect following multiple reported thefts from Barrie store

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police are searching for a suspect after three pairs of sunglasses were reportedly stolen from the Sunglass Hut in Georgian Mall.

Police are searching for a male suspect after a number of thefts were reported from a Sunglass Hut at Georgian Mall in Barrie.

The alleged thefts occurred on three separate occasions on March 15, April 22 and 25, police say.

In all instances, officers add, the suspect entered the store shortly after 11 a.m., when staff were busy helping customers, and took a pair of sunglasses each time without paying. The sunglasses were valued at a total of over $1,250.

According to officers, the suspect is about 50 to 60 years old, five feet seven inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has scruffy red and grey facial hair. He was wearing a navy baseball cap, a black leather jacket, grey track pants and black running shoes with white soles and carrying a blue shopping bag from Walmart.

In the most recent visit, police say, the suspect wore vibrant blue running shoes.

