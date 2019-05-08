Doorbell cam captures moment snake comes out of hiding, bites man in the face

Terrifying doorbell camera footage shows the moment a snake lunged out from hiding behind a porch light, biting a man in the face.

The freak attack happened Sunday when Jerel Heywood went to visit his buddy Rodney Copeland at his home in Lawton, Oklahoma, CNN reported.

Doorbell security camera footage, which was shared on social media by Copeland’s son, shows Heywood walking up to the porch and opening a screen door. At that moment, a snake lunged at the man, biting him just above the eye.

Heywood is then seen barging into the home yelling: “Quick, take me the hospital, take me to the hospital!”

“I was in shock,” Copeland said. “That could’ve been any one of us.”

Copeland said he and his wife took their friend to the hospital, where Heywood was treated immediately.

“No stitches, thankfully, but they cleaned me up pretty good,” Heywood said, noting the snake was not venomous. “I am on antibiotics.”

Meanwhile, Copeland’s neighbour heard the commotion and went over to the home with a hammer in each hand. Video shows the neighbour striking the snake with a hammer and dragging it onto the front lawn before beating the reptile to a bloody pulp.

