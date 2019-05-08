Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou due in Vancouver court in extradition case

The Chinese tech executive at the centre of a high-profile international extradition case is due in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer for Chinese telecom giant Huawei, is expected to make a brief appearance, with a judge slated to set key dates for her hearing on extradition to the U.S.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities.

She stands accused of violating U.S. trade sanctions against Iran by allegedly misrepresenting Huawei’s ownership and control of a company doing business in the Middle Eastern country.

The 46-year-old has been living at one of her two multimillion-dollar Vancouver homes on a $10-million bail. She is also under 24-hour surveillance by a private security company as well as electronic monitoring.

The Canadian government has refused to intervene in the case, citing the rule of law.

While Meng fights her extradition, she has also launched a lawsuit against the federal government, the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP.

Meng claims that Canada violated her constitutional rights when officers detained and questioned her for three hours at Vancouver International Airport before notifying her of her arrest.

The appearance comes amid growing tensions between Canada and China over the diplomatic row.

Since Meng’s arrest, two Canadians — ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor — have been detained in China in apparent retaliation.

Trade issues have also become strained with China blocking imports of Canadian pork and canola.

—With files from Reuters and the Associated Press