May 8, 2019 10:10 am

Toronto Argos quarterback Ricky Ray expected to announce retirement

By Staff The Canadian Press
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO – Ricky Ray is calling it a career.

The veteran quarterback will hold a conference call Wednesday to discuss his CFL future. Two league sources say Ray is expected to announce his retirement.

The move isn’t a surprise as Ray, 39, was coming off a season-ending neck injury while playing with the Toronto Argonauts. Ray has played 17 seasons of pro football, 16 in the CFL.

More coming.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

