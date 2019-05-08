Toronto Argos quarterback Ricky Ray expected to announce retirement

TORONTO – Ricky Ray is calling it a career.
The veteran quarterback will hold a conference call Wednesday to discuss his CFL future. Two league sources say Ray is expected to announce his retirement.
The move isn’t a surprise as Ray, 39, was coming off a season-ending neck injury while playing with the Toronto Argonauts. Ray has played 17 seasons of pro football, 16 in the CFL.
