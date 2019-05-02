Argonauts hold No. 1 pick in CFL draft, Tiger-Cats select second overall

The Toronto Argonauts are on the clock.

The Argos hold the first pick in Thursday night’s Canadian Football League draft after finishing dead last in the league in 2018 with a dismal 4-14 record.

The festivities begin at 8 p.m.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will choose second overall after the Montreal Alouettes forfeited the pick when they selected Oregan offensive lineman Tyler Johnstone in last year’s Supplemental Draft.

Hamilton has eight draft picks, including the 10th and 11th overall selections.

The Ticats also have two picks in the third round, 22nd and 24th overall, and then don’t pick again until round 7 (58th overall).

Hamilton will also pick 65th and 67th overall in the eighth and final round.

There is much debate as to which player will go No. 1 overall.

Laval defensive lineman Mathieu Betts is the top ranked prospect according to the CFL’s Central Scouting Bureau, but after signing with the NFL’s Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent many teams north of the border are expected to bypass Betts in the early going.

Other top prospects include Oklahoma State offensive lineman Shane Richards, Northern Colorado offensive lineman Zach Wilkinson, and Connecticut Hergy Mayala.