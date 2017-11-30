Rick Zamperin: If Ricky Ray retires you can start the Zach Collaros to Toronto countdown clock

The door to seeing Tiger-Cats quarterback Zach Collaros in an Argos uniform next season has opened a little wider.

Fresh off leading Toronto to a thrilling 27-24 win over Calgary in Sunday’s CFL championship game, Ricky Ray is contemplating retirement.

Ray is 38 and is the only starting quarterback to win four Grey Cup titles.

His legacy, as one of the league’s best all-time players, was cemented years ago, and if Sunday was Ray’s last game, it was the cherry on top of his Hall of Fame career.

Ray is set to become a free agent and says if he does return it would likely be with the Double Blue.

But if he does exit from the sport this off-season it would create a massive ripple effect throughout the league.

With apologies to Argos QB’s Cody Fajardo, Jeff Matthews and McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Toronto will be looking to make a splash acquisition to keep their Grey Cup momentum — and chances in 2018 — alive.

Enter Zach Collaros, the highest paid backup pivot, who was benched by Hamilton for the last half of 2017 following a winless first half of the season.

With former NFL signal caller Johnny Manziel on the cusp of joining the black and gold, and the improved play of soon-to-be free agent Jeremiah Masoli down the stretch, Ticats fans might as well start the Collaros to Toronto countdown clock.