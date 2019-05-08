Durham police search for missing 25-year-old woman

Durham Regional Police are looking for the public’s help in the case of a missing 25-year-old woman.

Police say Sarah Craig, who used to live in Courtice was reported missing back in February.

Investigators say she has not had any contact with her friends or family for some time, and now, Craig’s family has concerns for her safety.

The 25-year-old is believed to either be in Quebec or the East Coast.

Craig is described as about five-foot-10 inches tall, 115 pounds with a slim build and blond hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.