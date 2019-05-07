Decision reserved as Crown seeks more jail time for Winnipeg man who left mom to die

The Manitoba Court of Appeal has reserved its decision on the sentence of a Winnipeg man who left his 89-year-old mother on the floor of their home for several weeks until she died.

Ronald Siwicki was sentenced last year to three months jail for criminal negligence causing the death of his mother.

One month was deducted as credit for time he spent in custody before the trial.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man pleads guilty to criminal negligence

The Crown appealed, arguing the trial judge miscalculated Siwicki’s moral culpability and a three-month sentence doesn’t deter other people from committing a similar crime.

The defence told the Appeal Court that the sentence was fit and more jail time would cause harm to the 67-year-old Siwicki.

Elizabeth Siwicki, who was suffering from dementia, fell out of her bed in 2014 and was unable to get up.

WATCH: Winnipeg man pleads guilty to criminal negligence in death of mother