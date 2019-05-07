18-month-old girl falls from Porteau Cove dock, rescued from sea by ‘guardian angel’

An 18-month-old girl was rescued Tuesday, after falling into the ocean from a dock at Porteau Cove.

According to Squamish RCMP, the toddler slipped through a railing from one of the dock’s upper decks.

She was rescued by a bystander who jumped into the water below, according to police.

Police say the girl was flown to BC Children’s Hospital by air ambulance, where she remains in stable condition.

“Squamish RCMP are looking to speak to any witnesses that were there today and saw the event unfold,” said Cpl. Sascha Banks with the Squamish RCMP.

“We have yet to identify the man who rescued the girl from the water, but I have no doubt that he was that little girl’s guardian angel.”

Mounties say they will be discussing ways to make the dock safer with BC Parks staff.