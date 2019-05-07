‘Serious’ workplace accident in Vancouver leaves 1 man dead

One person was killed in what is being described as a “serious workplace incident” in Vancouver Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 9000-block of Oak Street, near the foot of the Oak Street Bridge.

The BC Coroners Service said it was deployed to the scene of the incident, where a man in his 20s had died.

BC Emergency Health Services also says it transported one patient to hospital in stable condition, while two other people were treated by paramedics on site.

A WorkSafeBC spokesperson said the organization had dispatched officers to the site to investigate, but could not speak to the nature of the injury or the work being done.

More to come…

