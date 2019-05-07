Canada
May 7, 2019 6:12 pm
Updated: May 7, 2019 6:18 pm

Senate committee examining amendments to Bill C-69

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to reporters after appearing at the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources about Bill C-69 at the Senate of Canada Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Proposed changes to Bill C-69 will be going under the microscope Tuesday, as a Senate committee examines amendments.

Independent, Liberal and Conservative senators are among the groups presenting amendments in the clause-by-clause review of the over 400-page bill.

“It’s going to be a little bit like two little boys in the playground — whose is bigger, whose is better?” Independent Alberta Senator Paula Simons told Rob Breakenridge on 770 CHQR. “I happen to think our package of amendments is extremely strong.”

In a release, the Independent senators said their amendments aim to provide clarity and predictability in the project assessment and approval process, reduce litigation, reduce ministerial discretion and lean more on expertise of life-cycle regulators.

“The ISG [Independent Senators Group] amendments will strengthen the independent impact assessment process so that good projects can proceed on a timely basis,” Senator Yuen Pau Woo said in a release.

LISTEN: Senator Doug Black joins Rob Breakenridge to discuss Independent senators’ proposed amendments to Bill C-69