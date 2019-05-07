Driver airlifted after car crashes into transport truck near Guelph: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a 23-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma centre after his car struck a parked transport truck near Guelph.

The crash happened on Highway 7 near Wellington Road 29 at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the driver, who is from Lindsay, Ont., appeared to have lost control of his vehicle before striking the truck.

He was initially airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but OPP have said his injuries have been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The road remained closed for approximately four hours.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are requesting witnesses contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

