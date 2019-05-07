Kingston man charged after allegedly tampering with brother’s motorcycle

A Kingston man is facing charges after he allegedly vandalized his brother’s motorcycle on multiple occasions.

On May 6, the complainant reported three separate incidents of vandalism to police.

The man claimed that his brother had visited his home in the middle of the night on May 3, May 4 and May 6 and tampered with his motorcycle, which was parked out front of his downtown residence.

According to police, security camera footage shows a man in front of the residence on all three nights between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. pouring soap and water into the gas tank, deflating the tires, kicking over the motorcycle, denting the gas tank and cracking the fairings.

On May 6, police arrested the complainant’s brother at his home around 10:15 p.m.

The 24-year-old man was charged with mischief.

