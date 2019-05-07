Adam Sky, top Australian DJ, dies in Bali after suffering injury

Australian DJ Adam Sky, whose real name is Adam Neat, was found dead after suffering massive bleeding from an injury at a resort complex on the Indonesian island of Bali, police said Monday. He was 42.

A statement was posted to Neat’s Facebook account confirming his death, saying that he died while trying to help a friend.

Indonesian police said they are still investigating his death. An initial police report said Neat suffered a deep and wide cut to his arm that caused massive bleeding.

READ MORE: Chris Kattan, former ‘SNL’ star, claims he broke his neck during sketch

“It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday 4th May 2019. Relatives and friends of Adam are travelling to Bali today and handling all arrangements,” the statement read. “We ask you to respect the families privacy at this moment while we all come to terms with our tragic loss.”

Local police Chief Dody Monza said the body was found lying near a bathroom in his bedroom by two housekeepers at Hillstone Villa where the DJ stayed in Bali, a few minutes after they heard a woman scream for help.

A 22-year-old Russian woman described as a friend of Neat’s was found naked beside the villa with a broken leg, while bloodstained glass fragments were found in Neat’s room, police said.

Police did not say how the woman was injured.

Police Det. Muhammad Nurul Yaqin said a preliminary investigation showed that Neat was drunk at the time and smashed a glass window in his bedroom. Part of the broken window fell on his right arm, causing severe bleeding, he said.

Nurual Yagin said that they could not conclude “whether he intended to break the glass or accidentally hit it.”

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson visits Julian Assange in jail, says he’s ‘innocent’

South Kuta’s criminal investigation unit chief, Yaqin told the Sydney Morning Herald that he believed the death was accidental.

“After his friend fell from their villa, we assume Adam went searching to the vacant villa beneath as he suspected she fell down there. When entering, he broke the glass, which is where he injured himself,” Chief Yaqin said, according to the outlet.

“He continued to search inside [based on the trail of blood inside the villa] and then he lay in the bedroom, probably tired, face up [on the ground] in front of the bathroom. We suspect they were both drunk because we found many empty bottles of beer in the villa,” he said.

Monza said that Neat’s wife arrived in Bali after his death and refused an autopsy.

“We are still investigating this case despite an autopsy refusal by Neat’s wife,” he said.

READ MORE: Woodstock 50 co-founder says investors trying to ‘suffocate and kill’ music festival

Neat’s wife, Marvie Jean, shared a photo of the pair together on Facebook but has yet to publicly speak about the loss of her husband.

People began tweeting their condolences once news of his passing spread.

real life hero! RIP Adam Sky 💔 https://t.co/hFakwp6ln0 — black-hearted (@corrgtdmusic) May 6, 2019

Completely speechless about the passing of our friend Adam Sky. RIP, you'll never be forgotten Adam Frankie — The FDJ List (@FDJlist) May 5, 2019

RIP #AdamSky What a tragedy. :((( — Sebastian Hollmichel (@INTENSEMICHEL) May 6, 2019

rip adam sky — SaiyanCOD (@saiyan_cod) May 6, 2019

Rip DJ ADAM SKY — DJ Martin (@iamdjmartin_) May 6, 2019

Rip Dj Adam Sky 💔 — Tyler Berg (@arozoa) May 6, 2019

Neat’s website says he has toured with artists including Taio Cruz and The Scissor Sisters.

— With files from the Associated Press