CMT Music Awards 2019
May 7, 2019 11:56 am

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris lead 2019 CMT Music Awards nominations

By Staff The Associated Press

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, and Thomas Rhett onstage at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at the the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. on April 15, 2018.

Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images
A A

It’s a wide-open field for this year’s CMT Music Awards as five artists have a leading three nominations each: Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Zac Brown Band.

Nominations for the awards, to be held on June 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, were announced Tuesday and fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com.

Grammy-winning act Little Big Town, who are nominated for two awards, are returning for a second year as hosts for the show airing live on CMT from Nashville, Tenn.

Luke Combs performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Tex.

Gary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Carrie Underwood has the most awards in CMT history with 18 and she’s nominated for video of the year and female video of the year.

READ MORE: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer: Peter Parker deals with ‘Endgame’ fallout

Other artists getting two nominations include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Kacey Musgraves and Cole Swindell.

Fourteen videos are in the running for video of the year, and the top five nominees in that category will be announced the morning of the show.

The pop-friendly awards show also celebrates non-country acts who collaborate within the genre.

Taylor Swift, who has won three CMT video of the year awards before crossing over to pop, has two nominations for her duet with Sugarland called Babe.

(L-R) Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Ryan Hurd pose in the audience during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Pop singer-songwriter Julia Michaels also earned two for her duet with Keith Urban called Coming Home.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson has appendix removed hours after hosting Billboard Music Awards

Americana artist Brandi Carlile, picked up two nominations, including female video of the year for her song The Joke, despite it not being played on country radio.

In addition, Shawn Mendes, Boyz II Men and Leon Bridges also all earned nominations for CMT performance of the year after collaborations with country artists on the cable channel’s shows.

___

The full list of nominees is available on the official CMT wesbite. Polls are now open to the public.

© 2019 The Associated Press

Report an error
Boys II Men
Brandi Carlile
Brothers Osborne
Canadian country artists
Carrie Underwood
CMT Awards
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music Awards 2019
CMT Music Awards host
CMT Music Awards nominations
CMT Music Awards nominees
Cole Swindell
Country Canada
Dan And Shay
dierks bentley
Eric Church
Florida-Georgia Line
Jason Aldean
Kacey Musgrave
Kelsea Ballerini
Kieth Urban
Leon Bridge
Little Big Town
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Shawn Mendes
Sugarland
Taylor Swift
Zac Brown Band

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.