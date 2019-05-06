Peter Parker deals with ‘Endgame’ fallout in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer
NOTE: Spoilers ahead (and in the trailer). Do not read or watch if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame.
The second official trailer for Disney and Marvel’s highly anticipated Spider-Man: Far From Home dropped on Monday afternoon.
It gave fans a big taste of what to expect next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The release coincides with the lift of the “spoiler ban” from the Russo brothers — who directed the recent box office hit Avengers: Endgame — which suggests the trailer itself might contain a few spoilers.
Fortunately, for those who were unaware and chose to click play without having seen Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man himself — the beloved Tom Holland — appeared beforehand to warn fans that the two-and-a-half-minute taster does, in fact, contain a lot of spoilers pertaining to the previous Marvel film.
“The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is about to play, but if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame yet, stop watching because there’s some serious spoilers about to come up,” he said.
“But if you have seen Avengers: Endgame,” he added, “enjoy the trailer.”
In the trailer’s opening, Peter Parker (Holland) is seen reconciling with the late Tony Stark’s second-hand man, Happy Hogan (John Favreau).
“Everywhere I go … I see his face. I just really miss him,” said Parker in regards to Stark (or Iron Man), his former mentor.
“Yeah, I miss him, too,” replied Hogan. “I don’t think Tony would have done what he did if he didn’t know that you were gonna be here after he was gone.”
The trailer quickly sets up the premise of the movie, in which Parker leaves Queens, N.Y., to take a break.
He sets out on a trip to Europe with his high school classmates, including Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and Mary Jane Watson (Zendaya) — the latter of whom he hopes to woo during their vacation.
However, Parker’s break is short-lived as he’s approached by S.H.I.E.L.D.’s leading agent, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), to fill the shoes of Iron Man.
He’s introduced to a new character in the franchise, Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) — best known by dedicated fans as Mysterio — who is most commonly a villain in the Spider-Man comics, however the trailer only depicts him as an ally … for now, at least.
According to Fury, Beck came from a different version of Earth — or another dimension — and is looking for help to save the planet.
This opens up Marvel’s “multiverse,” which is often utilized in not only the comic books but Avengers: Endgame and the latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (which is owned by Sony and is not currently a part of the MCU).
Here’s what some had to say about the new Spider-Man trailer and Holland’s generous spoiler warning:
‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ premieres in North America on July 2.
