Peter Parker deals with ‘Endgame’ fallout in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer

NOTE: Spoilers ahead (and in the trailer). Do not read or watch if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame.

The second official trailer for Disney and Marvel’s highly anticipated Spider-Man: Far From Home dropped on Monday afternoon.

It gave fans a big taste of what to expect next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The release coincides with the lift of the “spoiler ban” from the Russo brothers — who directed the recent box office hit Avengers: Endgame — which suggests the trailer itself might contain a few spoilers.

Fortunately, for those who were unaware and chose to click play without having seen Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man himself — the beloved Tom Holland — appeared beforehand to warn fans that the two-and-a-half-minute taster does, in fact, contain a lot of spoilers pertaining to the previous Marvel film.

“The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is about to play, but if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame yet, stop watching because there’s some serious spoilers about to come up,” he said.

“But if you have seen Avengers: Endgame,” he added, “enjoy the trailer.”

In the trailer’s opening, Peter Parker (Holland) is seen reconciling with the late Tony Stark’s second-hand man, Happy Hogan (John Favreau).

“Everywhere I go … I see his face. I just really miss him,” said Parker in regards to Stark (or Iron Man), his former mentor.

“Yeah, I miss him, too,” replied Hogan. “I don’t think Tony would have done what he did if he didn’t know that you were gonna be here after he was gone.”

The trailer quickly sets up the premise of the movie, in which Parker leaves Queens, N.Y., to take a break.

He sets out on a trip to Europe with his high school classmates, including Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and Mary Jane Watson (Zendaya) — the latter of whom he hopes to woo during their vacation.

However, Parker’s break is short-lived as he’s approached by S.H.I.E.L.D.’s leading agent, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), to fill the shoes of Iron Man.

He’s introduced to a new character in the franchise, Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) — best known by dedicated fans as Mysterio — who is most commonly a villain in the Spider-Man comics, however the trailer only depicts him as an ally … for now, at least.

According to Fury, Beck came from a different version of Earth — or another dimension — and is looking for help to save the planet.

This opens up Marvel’s “multiverse,” which is often utilized in not only the comic books but Avengers: Endgame and the latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (which is owned by Sony and is not currently a part of the MCU).

Here’s what some had to say about the new Spider-Man trailer and Holland’s generous spoiler warning:

Seriously, there is so much to unpack in that Spider-Man: FFH trailer. I may write up a spoiler-filled journal later today trying to get it all out of my head. STAY TUNED SPIDER-FANS. — Jack Pattillo (@jack_p) May 6, 2019

Marvel have some balls, lacing their new Spider-Man trailer with spoilers from Endgame — Si (@simallstar84) May 6, 2019

Two things about the new Spider-Man Far From Home trailer: 1) The movie looks awesome. I'm in.

2) The trailer begins with Tom Holland warning about #Endgame spoilers, and not to watch if you haven't seen it. That is called class. Well done, Sony. https://t.co/4Jpf2vqU2z — Chris Marks (@TheDiMono) May 6, 2019

the existence of spider-man far from home is an endgame spoiler in and of itself so it's very funny to me that the new trailer starts with a huge spoiler warning — Olive Rae Brinker (@olivebrinker) May 6, 2019

Heh, the Spider-Man trailer is on tv, but edited short to hide the spoiler pic.twitter.com/L6KwQTkiRq — Phred (@PhredLevi) May 6, 2019

we’re getting a new Spider-Man ffh trailer and it’s gonna contain endgame spoilers you know what that means :)) — jen (@niallscunts) May 6, 2019

spider-man may be getting into the multiverse but the true multiverse is tom holland warning us ABOUT spoilers instead of GIVING them in the new spider-man: far from home trailer pic.twitter.com/iTdrQqoo5d — emma "bitch please you've been to space" lord (@dilemmalord) May 6, 2019

New "Spider-Man: Far From Home" trailer drops tomorrow.

Endgame "spoiler ban" drops tomorrow.

New Spidey trailer will likely spoil something from Endgame.

But that doesn't mean you have to. Still be careful about dropping spoilers. — Grimlockimus (@ChromeTyranno) May 6, 2019

I’m typically not one to care about spoilers, but after not seeing Avengers Endgame I’m really really really regretting watching the new trailer for Spider-Man Far From Home. pic.twitter.com/bOZk32jZQy — Alli Adams (@Alliadamsradio) May 6, 2019

Thank u Tom Holland for warning people about spoilers before the Spider-Man trailer, ur a good friend to all of us here — Melat0nin (@Melat0nin1) May 6, 2019

I think MCU Spider-Man's embarrassing inability to keep his secret identity hidden beautifully mirrors Tom Holland's inability to keep his mouth shut about spoilers. pic.twitter.com/bN18zjgzIj — 𝔎𝔞𝔦𝔫𝔢 (@ZappyLocomotive) May 5, 2019

Tickets for Spider-Man: Far From Home screenings are now available for purchase through Cineplex.

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ premieres in North America on July 2.

