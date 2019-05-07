Saskatchewan’s lieutenant-governor diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Saskatchewan’s lieutenant-governor is undergoing cancer treatment.

The office of W. Thomas Molloy said he is being treated for pancreatic cancer.

Saskatchewan’s chief justice, Robert Richards, will carry out Molloy’s constitutional and ceremonial duties while he undergoes treatment and recovery.

Those duties include granting royal assent to provincial laws.

Molloy, who was born in Saskatoon, is a negotiator, lawyer, strategic advisor on Indigenous issues, and author.

He was sworn in as Saskatchewan’s 22nd lieutenant-governor on March 21, 2018.

