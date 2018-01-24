Saskatchewan’s new lieutenant-governor to build on Indigenous relationships

Saskatchewan’s incoming lieutenant-governor, Tom Molloy, is looking forward to learning more about the province’s culture and history.

He was born and raised in Saskatoon and attended law school at the University of Saskatchewan.

Molloy has spent the last 30-plus years working on treaty negotiations for the federal government and served as Ottawa’s chief negotiator in the establishment of Nunavut.

He said he has learned from Indigenous leaders across Canada and hopes that this will help in his performance as the province’s next lieutenant governor.

“Building a relationship, building and allowing for people to understand the history and culture of Indigenous people and to just generally try and develop the relationship of citizens to work together,” Molloy said.

He replaces Vaughn Solomon Schofield, who held the role for six years.