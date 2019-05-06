Sports
May 6, 2019 10:11 pm

OHL Roundup: Monday, May 6, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

GUELPH, Ont. – The Guelph Storm downed Ottawa 7-2 on Monday to hand the 67’s their first loss of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Guelph’s win, in Game 3 of their OHL final series, cut the 67’s lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven set.

Ottawa had won 14 straight post-season matchups, including four-game sweeps of their opponents over the first three rounds.

MacKenzie Entwistle, Alexey Toropchenko and Isaac Ratcliffe scored two goals apiece to lead the Storm Monday night. Nate Schnarr had the other and Nick Suzuki chipped in with three assists.

Sasha Chmelevski and Graeme Clark supplied the offence for Ottawa.

Guelph goaltender Anthony Popovich stopped 18 shots. Cedrick Andree made 29 saves for the 67’s.

The Storm host Game 4 on Wednesday. The winner of the series advances to the Memorial Cup.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Erie Otters
Flint Firebirds
Guelph Storm
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
kitchener rangers
London Knights
mississauga steelheads
Niagara IceDogs
north bay battalion
OHL
ohl-roundup
Oshawa Generals
Ottawa 67's
Owen Sound Attack
Peterborough Petes
Saginaw Spirit
sarnia sting
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sudbury Wolves
Windsor Spitfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.