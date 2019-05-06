Regina Pats add size to roster with acquisition of forward Drew Englot

The Regina Pats added size to their roster on Monday, acquiring forward Drew Englot from the Lethbridge Hurricanes for a fourth-round pick in the 2022 Western Hockey League (WHL) Bantam Draft.

Englot, 17, is a six-foot-three, 181-pound centre who spent the 2018-19 season with the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League (SMHL).

The Candiac, Sask. native scored 21 goals and had 41 points in 43 games with the Hounds.

In 12 playoff games, Englot scored twice and added five assists.

“We are excited to add Drew to our group,” said John Paddock, Regina Pats vice president of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock.

“We were able to watch a lot of Notre Dame games down the stretch. Drew has a lot of qualities that we value for the Regina Pats and we look forward to him contributing to our team.”

The Hurricanes selected Englot 76th overall in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

The trade came just four days after the Pats selected Layton Fiest 17th overall in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

