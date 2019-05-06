Province providing $773,500 for mental health and addictions services in Peterborough-Kawartha

The province is providing more than $773,500 to the riding of Peterborough–Kawartha to support those struggling with mental health and addiction.

Riding MPP Dave Smith made the announcement of $773,542 in funding, which will be provided to four area organizations.

“Our government is keeping our promise to make mental health and addictions a priority,” stated Smith in a release issued Monday afternoon.

“This additional funding will go directly towards services for patients and families, helping to reduce wait times, enhance opioids and addictions services, create additional housing building capacity in Child and Youth Mental health, and invest in services for Indigenous persons.”

The funding will include:

$115,000 for Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Opioids addictions treatment and services

$3,373 for Four Counties Addiction Services Team (FourCAST): Funding increase for the Rent Supplement Supportive Housing program.

$29,000 for Peterborough Youth Services: Support for child and youth mental health

$629,169 for Canadian Mental Health Association (Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge): Early psychosis intervention ($100,000); programs for priority populations ($100,000); supportive housing ($385,900) and funding increase for the Rent Supplement Supportive Housing program ($40,269)

Smith said the province’s mental health care system is “disconnected” and that the fragmented approach to care is failing families. He said the funding will add mental health and addictions services on the ground, in schools, communities and health centres.

The announcement is part of the additional $174 million in funding to address “critical gaps” in Ontario’s system, Smith said.

