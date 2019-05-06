Smoking materials to blame for fire that ripped through Hammonds Plains home

Halifax Fire confirmed Monday that the fire that destroyed a house in Hammonds Plains was caused by smoking materials outside the home.

Smoking materials can include cigarettes, cigars or pipes.

On May 1, dozens of firefighters and multiple units were called to the blaze on Norman Boulevard. There were no injuries and no fatalities.

The people in the house were able to escape in time after they were alerted to the fire by the family dog.

An official GoFundMe page for the family was also set up by friends and community members to help ease their financial burdens.

WATCH: Fire tears through Hammonds Plains home

So far it’s raised over $14,000 in four days.

Halifax Fire states that the cause of the fire is classified as accidental.