Community rallies after family loses home in Hammonds Plains fire

The community is rallying behind a Hammonds Plains family after a fire destroyed their home Wednesday morning.

Halifax Fire and Emergency were called to the blaze at a home on Norman Boulevard at 11 a.m.

An official GoFundMe page has been set up by one of the homeowners’ co-workers Kelly Spears.

So far it’s raised just under $3,000 in 24 hours. The description on the page says that it looks to assist in relieving the financial burden of the family losing their home.

“(He’s) a long time employee who we all feel for in this difficult time,” Spears said. “We all, as a group, wanted to do what we could to help.”

A separate Facebook group has been created by neighbour Dean Kennedy.

The group’s goal is to better organize the community response in getting donations.

Kennedy says he created the page because he wants to support them in their time of need.

“If we as a community can help them get through the first hours, days, weeks… They’re better able to deal with the bigger picture,” Kennedy said.

“Insurance can replace things financially but you need a community and friends to help you move past losses like this.”

Kennedy hopes to get more donations for the two children, a girl, 12, and a boy, 15, and art supplies for one of the homeowners who teaches art.

One of the homeowners was hosting an art class in her basement when she was alerted of the fire by the family dog.

According to a witness that was attending the art class, they didn’t see or smell any indication of a fire until they went upstairs in response to the barking dog.

They then dashed through the thick smoke to escape the home.

Hammonds Plains-Lucasville MLA Ben Jessome’s office has received numerous donations of food and clothing.

According to constituency staff, his office will continue to accept donations between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

If the public wishes to drop off donations in person, they can do so at 2120 Hammonds Plains Rd., Unit 3 or call his office at 902-404-9900

With files from Alexander Quon.