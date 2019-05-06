Canada
May 6, 2019

It’s Emergency Preparedness Week in Hamilton — are you ready?

By News Anchor  Global News

Emergency Preparedness Week is underway in Hamilton.

The annual national public education initiative focuses on the importance of individuals and families being prepared for emergencies — such as severe weather, large-scale power outages and spills involving hazardous materials — before they happen.

There are three steps that residents can take to ensure they are ready for any emergency: know the risks, make a plan and get an emergency kit that would allow you to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

More information is available on the city’s website.

