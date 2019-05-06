It’s Emergency Preparedness Week in Hamilton — are you ready?

It’s Emergency Preparedness Week, and the City of Hamilton wants to know: are you ready?
The annual national public education initiative focuses on the importance of individuals and families being prepared for emergencies — such as severe weather, large-scale power outages and spills involving hazardous materials — before they happen.
There are three steps that residents can take to ensure they are ready for any emergency: know the risks, make a plan and get an emergency kit that would allow you to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.
More information is available on the city’s website.
