Lake Ontario water levels now 1.5 feet above normal: conservation authority

The City of Hamilton, along with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, continues to keep close tabs on Lake Ontario water levels.

The NPCA says static water levels, which don’t account for storm surges and wind-driven waves, are currently 47 cm — or more than 1.5 feet — above average for this time of year.

The authority adds that water levels are expected to continue rising over the next few weeks because of restricted discharges at a power dam in Cornwall.

Those restrictions are an attempt to prevent further flooding along the St. Lawrence and Ottawa river systems.

Along Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail, a section of trail between Princess Point and the York Boulevard high-level bridge is partially submerged in water, and workers have placed gravel and sandbags on the Cootes Paradise side to hold off rising water levels.

The NPCA adds that water levels are still 43 cm below the record-high levels set on May 25, 2017, which inflicted major damage along Hamilton’s shorelines.

