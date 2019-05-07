Super Awesome Science Show: The science of moms

Mother’s Day is approaching, and on this week’s Super Awesome Science Show, we’re going to look at some of the science that makes mothers who they are and how we can support them every day of the year.

We start off the show with one of Canada’s best-known personalities, Sangita Patel. She’s a senior entertainment reporter for Entertainment Tonight Canada and the newest Canadian spokesperson for CoverGirl. She’s also a mother to two amazing daughters. We discuss the challenges of having a successful career in television and her life as a mom and how mothers everywhere can learn to find a balance.

READ MORE: London-based study shows mothers with epileptic children have a higher risk of depression

We then talk with Liisa Galea of the University of British Columbia. She studies the neuroscience of motherhood and reveals to us that the concept of baby brain is real. But don’t let that fool you into thinking you can get away with antics — Galea explains that as the kids grow up, the maternal brain gets sharper and even better at memory.

Our next guest explores the psychology of motherhood and a mother’s need for support throughout her life. Suniya Luthar explains that being a mother is a significant challenge, even if you are not trying to balance work and home life. Having the right support can make the difference between a mother who is happy and one who is subject to depression.

READ MORE: Mother’s Day gifts — 20 gift ideas $50 and under

In our SASS class, we’re going to explore a tactic almost every mother uses on her kids: the guilt trip. We talk with Wendy Rote at the University of South Florida and learn that using guilt may, indeed, be a great way to raise fantastic kids.

If you enjoy The Super Awesome Science Show, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts and be sure to tell a friend about the show.

Thanks to you, we’ve won a Canadian Podcast Award as Outstanding Science and Medicine Series. Thank you all very much for helping us keep this show AWESOME!

Contact:

Twitter: @JATetro

Email: thegermguy@gmail.com

Guests:

Sangita Patel

http://thisissangitapatel.com/

Twitter: @sangita_patel

Liisa Galea

Professor, Department of Psychology, UBC

https://galealab.psych.ubc.ca/liisa-galea/

Twitter: @liisagalea

Suniya Luthar

Foundation Professor of Psychology at Arizona State University

http://www.suniyaluthar.org/

