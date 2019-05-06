Sask. government reports over $230K in public money losses during Q4

The Saskatchewan government is reporting two significant losses of public money for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) said $114,170 was stolen over a nine-year period by a contract manager.

The manager stole rent receipts and then submitted false expense claims between April 2007 and December 2016, SHC said.

The contract manager pleaded guilty to fraud and was sentenced to 18 months in custody.

A restitution order was made for the full amount and an insurance claim, with a $50,000 deductible, was made.

The second loss involved the Teachers’ Superannuation Commission (TSC).

Pension payments totalling $111,541 were made between May 2009 and January 2018 into the bank account of a pensioner’s spouse after the death of the spouse.

Officials said the matter was referred to police and $80,415 has been recovered.

TSC is pursuing recovery of the remainder of the money.

Two other losses were also reported.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing said a former employee used a government device for personal use, resulting in data charges of $7,814.

Ministry officials said they are pursuing recovery of the money and reported the matter to RCMP.

SaskPower reported a loss to $1,728 after they said a laptop was supposed to be life-cycled, but could not be accounted for.

The incident is currently under investigation by SaskPower and has been reported to police.

SaskPower said it has implemented a process to have assets scanned in and accounted for once transferred for life-cycling.

The fourth quarter reporting period runs from Jan. 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019.