Sask. government orders official inquiry into Village of Pinehouse

An inspection into the Village of Pinehouse is being expanded by the Saskatchewan government.

Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said an official inquiry will now take place into the northern Saskatchewan village.

Kaeding said in a statement on Thursday that he is not taking this step lightly, but is doing so after receiving an initial report from Neil Robertson.

“After careful review of Mr. Robertson’s initial report, and discussion with officials from both the ministries of government relations and justice, today I am taking steps to widen the scope of the inspection into the Village of Pinehouse,” Kaeding said.

“I believe (it) will help answer some outstanding questions, and more importantly lead to greater stability within the village and the local council, something that the residents of the community deserve.”

Officials said an inquiry will give Robertson additional powers to explore outstanding questions raised in his report.

There will also be a financial audit of the community.

Hasan Akhtar, a public servant and expert on northern municipal matters, has been appointed to provide support and guidance to the local council.

Robertson, a Regina lawyer, was appointed in December 2018 to conduct a high-level summary of the village’s financial situation and obligations, and the village’s practices.

The inspection was called after Ronald Kruzeniski, Saskatchewan’s information and privacy commissioner, said the municipality has been actively blocking access to information requests for years.

Robertson’s report will be made public once the inquiry is complete.

