Sewer back-up closes Ness Middle School for the day

A sewer back up and subsequent lack of water has shut down a St. James school for the day.

Parents were notified Monday that Ness Middle School had to be closed down and parents needed to pick up their children.

“Due to a sewer back up issue, we have had no water in the school this morning,” said an email sent to parents.

“We have learned that the issue will not be fixed until later today and therefore we must send all students home. Please arrange to have your child picked up from school as soon as possible.

“We plan to resume all classes tomorrow morning and will only contact you in the event that school is closed. Otherwise we look forward to seeing your child tomorrow.”

Parents who have questions or need help should contact the school directly at 204-837-1361.

