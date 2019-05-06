Vehicle reported stolen in Barrie turns up in Hamilton’s east end

Two people are facing multiple charges after a vehicle reported stolen in Barrie was found in Hamilton’s east end.

Police were called to Sinclair Court off of Parkdale Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, where they were told a man was slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle.

When officers arrived, police say the man jumped out of the driver’s seat while a woman remained inside, where there was reportedly a licence plate on the front dashboard that didn’t match the licence plate on the back of the vehicle.

Both people were arrested after police identified the vehicle as one that had been reported stolen in Barrie.

During a search of the vehicle, police say officers noticed evidence that there had been an effort to disguise the identity of the vehicle, including allegedly tampering with the vehicle’s identification number.

Police also found meth and a suspected fentanyl-heroin mixture inside the vehicle, and when the suspects were searched, police say officers found some more stolen property in the suspects’ possession.

A 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both of no fixed address, are facing multiple theft and drug-related charges. The man is also charged with three counts of failing to comply with probation.

They’re due to appear in court on Monday.