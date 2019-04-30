Hamilton couple faces drug and theft charges after U-Haul hits parked car: police

A Hamilton couple in their early 20s was arrested Monday night, shortly before 8:30 p.m., for allegedly failing to remain at the site of a collision involving a U-Haul truck that was reported stolen.

After reviewing surveillance video, police say a U-Haul collided with a parked car while reversing through an alleyway in the area of Robert Street and Victoria Avenue.

In an email to media, Hamilton Police Service said, “The truck remained on scene for a brief moment and then drove away.”

Officers added that an investigation into the vehicle revealed it had been previously reported stolen.

The truck was found with the suspects in it soon after, and police say a search of the 22-year-old female resulted in the seizure of drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine.

She was also bound by a court order, leading to three charges of failure to comply with probation, along with a drug possession charge and theft under $5,000.

The 20-year-old male was also charged with theft, as well as failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

