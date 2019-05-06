Royal baby succession: Where does Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son rank?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

The baby, who is yet to be named, is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild — and Prince Charles’ fourth grandchild.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy

The newborn is seventh in line to the throne — behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince Harry.

WATCH: Prince Harry says he and Meghan Markle had a baby boy

The child’s rank could fall further if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have more children. Prince Harry himself has fallen three spots since the birth of his nephews and niece.

Most recently, those on the succession ladder fell a spot after the April 2018 birth of Prince Louis.

READ MORE: Who will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry choose?

The line to the throne was also changed up in recent years, following changes to The Succession to the Crown Act in 2013. The act applies to babies born after October 2011.

Prior to those changes, male additions to the Royal Family outranked their female counterparts — even if they were younger.

Beyond the more immediate Royal Family, the line for the throne is quite extensive. It’s followed by the Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, and his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. It then moves on to the Queen’s third son, Prince Edward and his children. Here is a more detailed list.

WATCH: Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy

More details on the baby’s arrival

Prince Harry appeared before cameras in Windsor, U.K. following the birth of his son.

“Mother and baby are doing incredibly well,” he said. “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”

The baby was born weighing 7lbs. 3oz early Monday morning.

The new dad said that he and Markle are still thinking about what to name their son.

READ MORE: Royal family tree — learn more about Meghan Markle’s new in-laws

“The baby is a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it,” he added.

Prince Harry said the couple plans to appear publicly with their son in the coming days.

— With files from Global News reporter Laura Hensley