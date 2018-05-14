Lifestyle
May 14, 2018 10:53 am

Royal family tree: learn more about Meghan Markle’s new in-laws

By National Managing Editor, Social Media and Distribution  Global News

FILE - Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

Twitter/ReutersUK
With a royal wedding upon us, Global News takes an interactive look at where Meghan Markle fits on the branch of the British royal family tree that she’s joining.

Click on each family member’s portrait to learn more about them.

Markle isn’t the only new addition to the royal family tree; young Prince Louis, who was born in April 2018, is the youngest member.

The birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s third child — and second boy — means big sister Princess Charlotte has made history.

The princess, just shy of her third birthday, is the first female in the royal family to keep her spot for the throne following the birth of a younger brother.

But her uncle, Prince Harry, has dropped one spot and is now sixth in line for the throne.

While much has been made of Markle, who is an actress, being a commoner, she’s actually not the first.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle isn’t the only ‘commoner’ to marry into the Royal Family – here are 6 more

In fact, her mother-in-law Camilla Parker Bowles, who married Prince Charles in 2005, was not born a royal.

