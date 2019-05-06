Surrey city councillor considers restricting vape shops

A Surrey city councillor is taking on vape shops due to health concerns.

READ MORE: Kids in Vancouver school district addicted to nicotine thanks to vaping, says VSB official

Stephen Pettigrew says he is concerned about the impact of vaping on the health of young people, and he is asking for a report from city staff on possible restrictions on vape shops, or even banning them altogether.

“I don’t think they’re a particular benefit for the city. It seems to be getting into the schools, that’s where I’m hearing the biggest complaint is the high schools. It seems to be an epidemic right now of vaping so we want to be able to help to reduce this, make it a safer environment, and the parents are concerned so we want to be able to support parents.”

Pettigrew says Surrey has 16 vape shops with many clustered together.

READ MORE: Health advocates pushing for e-cigarette crackdown amid surge in teen vaping

The Surrey School District is so concerned about the rise in vaping, it has organized at least six information meetings for parents and students, in conjunction with the Fraser Health Authority.