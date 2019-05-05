World
May 5, 2019 10:00 pm

Ryan Straschnitzki, Humboldt bus crash survivor, participates in worldwide spinal cord research run

By Online Journalist  Global News

Alberta's Ryan Straschnitzki, Humboldt crash survivor, participates in the Wings for Life World Run early Sunday morning in Calgary.

Courtesy: Justin Emery​
A A

A Humboldt bus crash survivor was one of more than 120,000 people running simultaneously across the world for a good cause on Sunday.

Ryan Straschnitzki, 20, an Alberta hockey player paralyzed from the chest down, participated in the Wings for Life World Run Calgary at 5 a.m. MST, coinciding with the 11 a.m. UTC global start time.

READ MORE: Ryan Straschnitzki returning home for 1st time since Humboldt Broncos crash

About 50 people turned out to the starting point at Sidewalk Citizen Bakery under dark and dreary skies. Money raised from the worldwide event goes towards spinal cord research.

“Knowing that people are trying to make a change out there to find a cure for it is really touching,” Straschnitzki said.

“I think everyone who participated across the world is doing the right thing and hopefully, next year we can get more people out.”

#TeamCoast2Coast participates in the Wings for Life World Run early Sunday morning in Calgary.

Courtesy: Justin Emery​

In the sixth annual event, runners and wheelchair participants covered 1,103,276 kilometres in 323 locations across 72 countries, according to Wings for Life.

Straschnitzki said it demonstrates that we’re on the path to finding a cure.

“It helps me stay hopeful; you never know what the future holds. So you can’t get down, you got to just keep pushing through,” he said.

