Inaugural Green Shirt Day held to raise organ donation awareness in Alberta

Sunday marked a year and a day since the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

It also marked the first-ever Green Shirt Day in Canada, which honours the victims, including Broncos player Logan Boulet, a 21-year-old defenceman from Lethbridge, Alta.

After being inspired by a coach, Boulet made the choice to sign his organ donor card and told his parents, Bernadine and Toby Boulet, about it.

Boulet’s heart, liver, lungs, kidneys and corneas were donated, saving or improving the lives of six people across Canada.

The impact his death had on the organ donation surge in the country was dubbed the Logan Boulet Effect — with more than 100,000 people registering, it’s the largest amount of people registering to become organ donors in Canadian history due to one event and one person, according to the Canadian Transplant Association.

The plan is to hold Green Shirt Day every April 7 — green because it represents transplant and team colours, according to the Canadian Transplant Association, and April 7 because it was the day Boulet died.

The day highlights the need for organ donors across the country.

Edmonton

Kingsway Mall hosted Edmonton’s Green Shirt Day on Sunday, with volunteers encouraging people to sign up as organ donors.

Christina Osmond-Provencher’s 19-year-old son died after a Coliseum LRT Station stabbing two years ago, she said on Sunday. Brandon Provencher was pronounced brain dead on April 14, 2017.

“He had one stab wound to the heart and lung,” she said. “They were able to repair both, but because of the amount of time with a lack of oxygen to the brain, he was pronounced brain dead on Good Friday of 2017. And then, we donated his organs Easter Sunday.”

Four people were saved because of Provencher’s donation.

“It’s torn a lot of people apart because of the way that we lost him, but because we were able to donate his organs, it gives us a little bit of peace, that there’s part of him out there,” Osmond-Provencher said.

The recipient of Provencher’s lungs wrote to Osmond-Provencher, saying he’s able to do things with his grandchildren because of her son.

Calgary

Just north of Calgary, the Canadian Liver Foundation was at the CrossIron Mills shopping centre with volunteers who have all received a liver transplant. They spent Sunday spreading Boulet’s message.

Twenty years ago, Celina Thibault was diagnosed with primary biliary cholangitis, an auto-immune disease. In July 2012, her wait for a liver was over. When the organ was ready, she shared it with a toddler who was ill and required a transplant too.

“I have a second chance thanks to somebody who donated their organs,” Thibault said Sunday. “There is life after transplant.”

While she’s seen progress in people signing up to be donors, nothing compares to what’s happened in the past year.

“The work that we’ve been trying to do for years, Logan did it for us in one day,” Thibault said.

“He’s such a beautiful young man and his parents are heroes as well because they’re passing that message to everybody.”

It’s easy to sign up and you can select which organs are donated, Thibault explained.

“You can check what you want to keep, what you don’t want to keep,” she said. “You can’t take it with you.”

Lethbridge

Lethbridge City Hall will be lit green in honour of Green Shirt Day on Sunday night.