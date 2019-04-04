Lethbridge elementary school hosts Green Shirt Day assembly

Grade 2 students at Dr. Gerald B. Probe Elementary hosted an assembly Thursday, using the opportunity to show their fellow students about the importance of organ donations.

Every month one grade of students informs the rest about a specific topic.

READ MORE: ‘Be a giver, not a taker’: Parents of Humboldt Bronco Logan Boulet promote Green Shirt Day, organ donation in Vancouver

Bernie Boulet – mother of late Humboldt Bronco Logan Boulet – teaches Grade 2 at the school.

She and her colleagues initially thought the assembly would be about Easter and giving, but given that Green Shirt Day was just a couple days away, they decided shifting the focus would be a perfect fit, as it was close to the one-year anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus collision and Logan’s death.

“Sometimes you look at it and you think, that was already a whole year ago and how fast it has gone,” Bernie Boulet said. “Sometimes it seems like you didn’t want that time to go that fast.”

.@GBProbeSchool Grade 2 students holding an assembly in advance of @GreenShirtDay. Bernie Boulet’s class spreading the message of organ donation before the anniversary of Logan’s death #yql #GreenShirtDay #HumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/DHo07vyKcN — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) April 4, 2019

The Canadian Transplant Association and Canadian Blood Services teamed up with the family and Global News to mark April 7 as Green Shirt Day, promoting awareness around organ donation.

READ MORE: Family of Humboldt Bronco Logan Boulet announce April 7 as Green Shirt Day ‘to honour his legacy’

Bernie noted the act of signing an organ donor card was something not talked about regularly, even in her home.

“My husband (has) talked about the fact that when he and Logan had the conversation in the summer of 2017 about organ donation, he just kind of didn’t want to talk about Logan’s mortality and Logan was ready to talk about that,” she said.

WATCH: The photographer of the Humboldt Broncos has taken the team’s pictures for more than a decade as a hobby, but after the crash she came close to quitting. As Mike Armstrong explains, she decided to stick to photography and help the victims’ families remember their loved ones.

The Boulet family is hoping Green Shirt Day continues to spark discussions about organ and tissue donation at dinner tables across Canada.