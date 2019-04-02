Green Shirt Day being proclaimed in Saskatoon to honour Humboldt Broncos player

April 7 will be proclaimed Green Shirt Day in Saskatoon in commemoration of the passing of a player involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

City council announced on April 2 it will be making the proclamation to help continue Logan Boulet’s legacy.

Boulet, 21, was in his third season as a defenceman with the junior A hockey team when he died.

Sixteen Broncos players and staff were killed in the crash between the team’s bus and a semi-trailer on April 6, 2018, north of Tisdale, Sask. Thirteen others on the bus were injured.

Just weeks prior to the crash, the Lethbridge, Alta., native shared his desire to donate his organs with his parents.

Not only was it an incredible gift of life, but Boulet’s donation also sparked a national tide of support now widely known as ‘The Logan Boulet Effect.’ His gift inspired an estimated 100,000 Canadians to register their intent to donate their organs.

“On April 6, 2018, people in our community and around the world were heartbroken by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy,” Mayor Charlie Clark said in a press release.

“One day later, Logan Boulet succumbed to his injuries and his parents, Bernadine and Toby Boulet, offered to donate his organs so that six lives could continue.”

Green Shirt Day is a national movement that seeks to inspire Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors. It also intends to honour, remember and recognize all the victims and families of the tragic crash.

Green is the official colour of organ and tissue donation, symbolizing the hope organ donors provide to patients in need.

A Broncos flag will be raised in Saskatoon’s civic square on April 6 to fly for a week. The public art piece, Prairie Wind, in River Landing as well as SaskTel Centre will glow green to commemorate and honour the event.

The mayor’s office said the proclamation has been endorsed by the governance and priorities committee of council, and it will be brought forward as information at the next public hearing meeting.