Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Morgan Gobeil released from hospital

Family announced on March 4 that Morgan Gobeil, who was injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, is being released from hospital.

The Humboldt-born defenceman was in his first full Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season on April 6, 2018, when the team’s bus collided with a semi-truck en route to a playoff game in Nipawin. Sixteen people died, including players and team staff. Thirteen others were injured.

For nearly 11 months, Gobeil has endured many medical procedures and hours upon hours of physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

While the 19-year-old has not regained his speech or his ability to walk yet, the family said they are hopeful those will be the kind of milestones to someday celebrate.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress he has made – 333 days of extremely hard work!,” said a statement from the Gobeil family.

“The road is long and challenging, but we are confident Morgan’s work ethic and determination will be the cornerstone of his recovery!”

During his time at the hospital, Gobeil celebrated his high school graduation, his brother’s wedding, and his 19th birthday.

Family said he will continue working towards his recovery as an outpatient with a therapy team at Saskatoon City Hospital.

“To Morgan’s therapy team — there are not words enough to express our appreciation for your dedication and commitment,” said the statement.

“Not only did you continually find ways to engage our son in relearning the many tasks of everyday living, you taught us a thing or two along the way so that we can continue to help Morgan. You are a talented bunch!”

The family said Humboldt Broncos assistant coach Chris Beaudry brought a sign with “Believe” on it to the hospital in Saskatoon just days after the tragedy. The sign stayed until the last boy — Gobeil — came home, just as Beaudry intended.