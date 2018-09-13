Canada
September 13, 2018 12:26 pm

Ryan Straschnitzki to play 1st-ever sledge hockey game at Cowboys ‘n Sleds event

By Online Journalist  Global News

Kimberly Parsons/Global News
A hockey player left paralyzed from the chest down in the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this year will be returning to the ice to take on a new game.

Ryan Straschnitzki is playing his first-ever sledge hockey game at the WinSport Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary on Saturday, Sept. 15 for the Cowboys ‘n Sleds event, in support of STARS Air Ambulance and StrazStrong Foundation.

READ MORE: Humboldt survivor Ryan Straschnitzki on how sledge hockey helps him ‘stay part of the game’

Organizers said it’s about bringing people together to heal after the tragedy, while promoting services that responded to the scene.

Story continues below

In addition to paralysis, the 19-year-old suffered a spinal injury, broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a punctured lung and bleeding in his head and pelvis after the bus crash on April 6. Straschnitzki has since been in rehab, pursuing his dream of someday winning a gold medal for Canada.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after bus crash: ‘It’s almost like you’re restarting life again’

Select jerseys worn during the game will be auctioned off online supporting the StrazStrong Society and Stars Air Ambulance.

You can bid on the jerseys starting Saturday afternoon here.

Country music singers George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett will put on a post-game acoustic-style musical event in the festival tent at WinSport.

Tickets to the game and concert are available here.

All players will be signing autographs before the game.

Doors open at noon with the puck-drop at 2 p.m. MT.

Global’s parent company, Corus Entertainment, is a media partner of this event. Other partners include Stars Air Ambulance, StrazStrong Foundation, Canadian Blood Services, Alberta Organ & Tissue Donation and Spinal Cord Injury Research Alberta.

Click through the photo gallery for photos of Straschnitzki at a sledge hockey practice in August:

Ryan Straschnitzki 2

Erika Bruns poses with Straz after his intense sledge hockey practice in August 2018.

Kimberly Parsons/Global News
Ryan Straschnitzki 5

Ryan Straschnitzki and his sledge hockey coach will both be participating in the Cowboys ‘n Sleds event Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Kimberly Parsons/Global News
Ryan Straschnitzki 15

Kimberly Parsons/Global News
Ryan Straschnitzki 8

Straz practising sledge hockey with his two younger brothers, Jett and Connor.

Kimberly Parsons/Global News
Ryan Straschnitzki 1

Kimberly Parsons/Global News
Ryan Straschnitzki 4

Ryan Straschnitzki and his sledge hockey coach will both be participating in the Cowboys ‘n Sleds event on Sept. 15, 2018.

Kimberly Parsons/Global News
Ryan Straschnitzki 7

Ryan Straschnitzki receives stick-handling tips from former Team Canada sledge hockey player Chris Cederstrand.

Kimberly Parsons/Global News
Ryan Straschnitzki 6

Straz proudly sports his Humboldt Broncos helmet while practising sledge hockey.

Kimberly Parsons/Global News
Ryan Straschnitzki 11

Ryan Straschnitzki shoots and scores while practising his sledge hockey skills.

Kimberly Parsons/Global News
Ryan Straschnitzki 13

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki will soon be able to show off his skills while participating in Cowboys ‘N Sleds charity sledge hockey game on Sept. 15.

Kimberly Parsons/Global News
Ryan Straschnitzki 10

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki learns the importance of balance and core strength while on his sled.

Kimberly Parsons/Global News

