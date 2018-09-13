Ryan Straschnitzki to play 1st-ever sledge hockey game at Cowboys ‘n Sleds event

A hockey player left paralyzed from the chest down in the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this year will be returning to the ice to take on a new game.

Ryan Straschnitzki is playing his first-ever sledge hockey game at the WinSport Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary on Saturday, Sept. 15 for the Cowboys ‘n Sleds event, in support of STARS Air Ambulance and StrazStrong Foundation.

Organizers said it’s about bringing people together to heal after the tragedy, while promoting services that responded to the scene.

In addition to paralysis, the 19-year-old suffered a spinal injury, broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a punctured lung and bleeding in his head and pelvis after the bus crash on April 6. Straschnitzki has since been in rehab, pursuing his dream of someday winning a gold medal for Canada.

Select jerseys worn during the game will be auctioned off online supporting the StrazStrong Society and Stars Air Ambulance.

Country music singers George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett will put on a post-game acoustic-style musical event in the festival tent at WinSport.

All players will be signing autographs before the game.

Doors open at noon with the puck-drop at 2 p.m. MT.

