Logan Boulet’s family heading to Humboldt to honour his life at Broncos season opener

A Lethbridge family whose son died after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash five months ago will be in the audience on Wednesday when the hockey team hits the ice for their season home opener.

It will be an emotional return to the ice for both the team and those in attendance as the April crash claimed the lives of 16 people, 10 of whom were players.

Logan Boulet, a three-year member of the team, was one of the victims. His family said they will be in Humboldt to see the team in action and to pay tribute to their son.

“Logan’s story is not over yet,” said Toby Boulet, Logan’s father.

“Even though he passed away on April 7, we think that it’s important to go to Humboldt because if we don’t go to Humboldt to remember Logan and all of the Broncos’ families, then how can we expect the people in the Humboldt area to remember the boys years and years from now.”

Boulet’s parents are hoping to pay their respects not only to their son but to all of the lives lost that day, as well as to support the families who are still grieving. Bernadine Boulet, Logan’s mother, said it’s sure to be a hard day for everyone in attendance.

“Everyone will be in a different place emotionally, in their hearts and in their minds,” Bernadine said.

“It’ll be an emotional day but it will be different for everybody.”

Even though they are travelling to Saskatchewan to see the game, the Boulets said they will be surrounded by relatives on Wednesday. They also said they plan to travel to as many home openers as they can, to support the team Logan once called home.

“I always told Logan, ‘Work hard, play hard and have fun.’ And this is the beginning of a new beginning,” Bernadine said with tears in her eyes as she spoke about the message she wanted to give the 2018-19 Broncos.

“We wish all of the Broncos the best of luck,” Toby added. “It’s a difficult time for us but we want the best for them and we’re there to support them and grieve for Logan and the other people that have passed.”

The home opener quickly sold out and will be attended by not only families of those lost, but also some of those who survived the crash.

Following the game, there will be a ceremony to remember the victims of the April 6 tragedy.

After the Broncos’ team bus crashed, Logan was put on life support in hospital. He was later taken off life support and several of his organs were harvested for people who needed them and for scientific research.

“He is giving new hope to at least six different people,” Logan’s family said in a statement in April. “Logan made it clear previously that he signed his donor card as soon as he turned 21. Even in his eventual passing, he will be a selfless hero.”