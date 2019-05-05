Police arrest two after gun pulled on employee at Winnipeg bar

Two arrests have been made after a tense situation Saturday night at a bar in the 1100 block of Arlington Street.

Winnipeg police said two men attempted to leave the bar with drinks they had purchased. When security staff tried to stop them, an altercation broke out and one of the men pulled a gun and pointed it at an employee.

The men fled the establishment after police were called. The AIR1 helicopter tracked one of them to a nearby backyard where he was apprehended by officers. He was found to be carrying a 9mm handgun.

The other suspect later returned to the establishment, at which point he was apprehended by police when staff recognized him. He was found to be in possession of a knife and a substance believed to be cocaine.

Const. Jay Murray commended AIR1 for their part in the arrests.

“I don’t know if we would have made this arrest if it weren’t for AIR1,” said Murray. “I think this just highlights the teamwork between the ground units and AIR1.”

Brock James Swampy, 22, has been charged with a number of offenses, including carrying a concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition and pointing a firearm.

Meanwhile, Braedon Lee Gordon, 18, has been charged with assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a scheduled substance for the purposes of trafficking, among other offenses.

Both are detained in custody.