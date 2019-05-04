Police investigating after parachute seen above downtown Toronto

Police investigated after a parachute was seen in the skies above downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

According to reports received by Toronto police, the person descended in a park area near Rosedale Valley Road and Sherbourne Street.

Officers were sent to the area but did not find the person. Police said there were initial reports the parachutist may have been in distress, but information later received from citizens suggests the person was not hurt.

A 12-second video posted to Twitter shows a black-and-white parachute gliding between buildings near Bloor and Sherbourne streets.

The poster, @ericalewin, told a Toronto police Twitter account it was taken at 6:44 p.m. on Saturday. She said she believed she saw two parachutes.

Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson told Global News that parachuting is not allowed in the city, and that the culprit could be charged with mischief.

I actually believe I saw two parachuters, the other went in the opposite direction and would have had a more dangerous landing (there’s no clear area to land). I didn’t catch them on video. — Erica (@ericalewin) May 5, 2019