At least 1 person dead after small plane crashes near Smithers, B.C.: RCMP

At least one person is dead after a small plane crashed north of Smithers, B.C. Saturday morning, RCMP confirm.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said police were called to the wreckage of a Cessna 182 roughly 100 km northeast of the town in the Smithers Landing area.

The plane is capable of holding four passengers, but Saunderson could not say how many people were on board nor how many were killed.

Police are working with Transport Canada and the B.C. Coroners Service to investigate the cause of the crash and the identity of the person or people killed.

The aircraft’s origin and intended destination are not yet known. RCMP said they will have more information Saturday evening.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said they received an emergency notification from the plane’s transmitter at around 8:45 a.m.

Crews were dispatched by plane and helicopter to locate the crash site, and began to arrive around noon.

Rescue workers entered the site in the afternoon, but would not provide details about what they found before turning the scene over to RCMP.

More to come….