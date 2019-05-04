UPDATE: Fire department quenches tire blaze at Penticton Speedway

UPDATE:

The Penticton Fire Department has knocked down the fire at Penticton Speedway.

“We got on scene and there was a pile of tires that were completely engulfed in flames, billowing out some black smoke,” Penticton deputy fire chief Chris Forster told Global News.

“Based on environmental issues, and how it was threatening the land, we worked with B.C. Wildfire Service to get our guys there and knock it down.”

Forster said the fire was knocked down, that all the black smoke is gone and crews are in the mop-up stage. He added crews were pulling the tires apart to make sure the fire doesn’t re-kindle.

The fire department responded to the tire blaze with five firefighters, a fire engine and a water tender.

Global News has reached out to Penticton Speedway for comment.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Thick, black smoke could be seen rising from the Penticton Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

It’s not yet known when or how the fire started.

The Penticton Fire Department is said to be responding to a structure fire at the speedway property.

While the property is outside the Penticton fire district, the B.C. Wildfire Service does not respond to structure fires, as it is not their expertise, according to information officer Taylor MacDonald.