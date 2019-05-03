Fire erupts after propane tank explodes at Squamish scrap metal facility

A propane tank explosion at a Squamish scrap metal recycling facility caused a major fire Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to ASM Squamish Scrap Metals in the 1000-block of Industrial Way around 4 p.m., where thick black smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

Squamish Coun. John French rushed to the scene and saw several fire crews and police, who set up a perimeter a block away from the industrial park.

Big explosion at the #squamish metal recycling equipment is on fire. pic.twitter.com/Hj1H1Skgcy — Business Insultant🔵 (@BeefChalet) May 3, 2019

“There’s a thick rubber smell,” French said. “There’re more crews showing up and spraying water on the building.”

There are no reports of any injuries from the explosion or the fire. Officials have yet to comment on the incident.

Jon Hewitt, who works across the street, said a piece of equipment similar to an excavator was lit aflame and damaged during the fire.

Around 5 p.m., Hewitt said crews had mostly gotten the fire under control but were still spraying the scene.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

